Bigot sought for smearing NYU campus in Greenwich Village with symbols of hate | amNewYork

Detectives in Manhattan are looking for the bigot who painted a swastika and hate-filled messages onto the side of a building on the New York University campus in Greenwich Village earlier this month.

Cops said the incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 6 in front of Tisch Hall, located at 40 West 4th St.

According to police, the racist vandal used spray-paint to scrawl a swastika on the side of the building and write what the NYPD described as anti-Black rhetoric.

After trashing Tisch Hall, authorities said, he fled from the scene on foot northbound along Greene Street.

The incident was reported to the 6th Precinct. As part of its investigation, the NYPD obtained video footage of the vandal, taken on the day of the attack and released on Feb. 17.

amNewYork Metro reached out to NYU’s Public Safety Department for information about the incident, and is awaiting a response.

Cops described the bigot as a heavy-set man with a light complexion between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall who wore a dark-colored jacket, dark blue jeans, black sneakers and a gray cap.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.