Double Brooklyn shooting leaves man dead, woman seriously wounded: cops

Detectives in Brooklyn are investigating a double shooting on Halloween afternoon that left a 25-year-old man dead and a young woman seriously wounded.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 5:11 p.m. on Oct. 31 inside the Sheepshead Bay Houses public housing complex at 2932 Avenue V.

According to published reports, Jamel Nicholson, 25, of Brooklyn Avenue and a 19-year-old woman were standing outside the location when an unidentified shooter arrived on the scene and opened fire.

Officers from the 61st Precinct and NYPD PSA 1, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired moments later, found Nicholson shot multiple times in the chest and buttocks. The 19-year-old woman also suffered gunshot wounds to her chest, right knee and right hip.

Both victims were rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where Nicholson was pronounced dead a short time later. The 19-year-old woman remains hospitalized there in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.