Driver in fatal Brooklyn crash that killed senior arrested: NYPD

Police arrested a young man on Wednesday who they say struck an elderly woman and fatally injured her while she was crossing the street in a Brooklyn crash last month.

Cops cuffed local Shmuel Zupnick, 22, charging him with two counts of failing to yield, when he allegedly hit an elderly woman at the intersection of East 2nd Street and 18th Avenue on Feb. 21.

The victim, 65-year-old area resident Adilova Rahima, was brought to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition and she died of her wounds the following day, according to the authorities.

Police also charged Zupnick with an equipment violation for having excessively tinted front windows, and failure to exercise due care.

The misdemeanor crimes he was charged with usually lead to a desk appearance ticket and can result in a maximum sentence of 30 days, according to Oren Yaniv, a spokesperson for Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s office.

The Infiniti SUV driven at the time by Zupnick, who lives just around the corner from the crash site, only had one license plate at the rear, which was registered to Wisconsin.

He stayed on the scene of the crash at the time.