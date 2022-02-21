A driver struck and critically injured an elderly woman crossing the street in Kensington, Brooklyn, Monday morning, according to police.

The driver hit the 65-year-old at the intersection of East 2nd Street and 18th Avenue just before 11:15 a.m., cops said.

Paramedics found the senior unconscious and not responsive, and rushed her to Maimonides Hospital with body trauma, according to police spokespeople.

The 23-year-old male driver stayed on the scene and police gave him a breathalyzer test, however, the spokespeople said that cops have not made any arrests.

The motorist’s Infiniti SUV had no front license plate and the rear plate was from Wisconsin, but the number did not yield any previous parking or camera violations in the online database How’s My Driving NY.

There have five crashes injuring six people at that intersection since 2011, and another four collisions with seven people wounded along that block heading toward McDonald Avenue, according to the website NYC Crash Mapper.

The crash comes just days after a driver fatally hit a man crossing the street in Flatlands, Brooklyn.