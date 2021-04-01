Driver fatally strikes man crossing Flatbush Avenue Extension in Downtown Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 23-year-old man lost his life after a driver struck him with his vehicle in Downtown Brooklyn early Thursday morning, police said.

The NYPD reported that the deadly collision happened at 6:35 a.m. on April 1 at the corner of Flatbush Avenue Extension and Gold Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was walking through the intersection when he was hit by a 67-year-old man who was operating a gray jeep along Flatbush Avenue Extension.

Following the collision, the driver stopped his vehicle and remained at the scene for police to arrive.

Officers from the 84th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the roadway with severe injuries to his head, abdomen and legs.

EMS units rushed the victim to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said the driver was also hospitalized for treatment of minor chest pains.

At this point, police do not suspect criminality in the matter.

The case has been presented to the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad for further examination, police reported.