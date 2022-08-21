Driver fatally strikes 22-year-old scooter rider in Brooklyn crash

A driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider in a Brooklyn crash Saturday, according to police.

The victim, Qiu Rifeng, 22, was on his Hover-1 Journey folding scooter on the sidewalk and tried to cross 18th Avenue at 74th Street in Bensonhurst at 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 20, when the motorist in a Kia sedan heading south on 18th Avenue struck him.

The collision sent Rifeng onto the pavement and he suffered severe head injuries.

Paramedics brought him to Maimonides Medical Center where he died of his wounds.

The 23-year-old male driver remained on the scene and police have not made any arrests, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Rifeng was riding his two-wheeler just a little over a block away from his home on 74th Street before the crash.

The intersection has no marked crosswalks to cross 18th Avenue, the way Rifeng was going, and he would have had to go one block north or south to traverse the two-way thoroughfare.

The deadly crash happened a block away from where a cyclist was fatally struck by a driver at 73rd Street in 2012.

Over the past decade, there have been 50 crashes injuring 60 people and killing the biker on the two block stretch of 18th Avenue between 73rd and the Bay Ridge Parkway, almost all of them at the three intersections, according to data collected by Crash Mapper.