Early morning blaze leaves one injured and over a dozen homeless in Cypress Hills

A two-alarm fire tore through a Brooklyn home and left a man injured early Thursday morning, according to FDNY sources.

An inferno engulfed a 325 Crescent Street building at 5:30 a.m. on April 29 that was exacerbated and spread via the structure’s wood frames. Firefighters rushed to the scene where 106 first responders fought to temper the blaze. Firetrucks hoisted firefighters onto and into the home as black plumes of smoke wafted into the day’s first light. The fire swiftly consumed the first and second floor.

A family was evacuated from the premises while one man was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center after suffering smoke inhalation. Residents could do nothing but watch as their home smoldered.

“My family is sitting on the sidewalk right now, they are upset since we were supposed to fly back to Mexico this morning,” one resident told amNewYork Metro, adding: “We lost all our documents to travel.”

Firefighters battled the dawn inferno for well over an hour, ripping pieces of the structure away to create ventilation. The fire was placed under control by 6:45 am. Over a dozen individuals have been displaced and are working with the Red Cross for aid. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY’s Fire Marshal’s office.