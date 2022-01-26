Early morning fire breaks out in Brooklyn home: FDNY

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A two-alarm blaze broke out inside a Brooklyn home early Wednesday morning.

The FDNY responded to a fire at 2 Campus Place at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 26 and was met with heavy fire conditions. Firefighters were able to rescue a person from the second floor of the building while another civilian was able to make it out on their own.

The responding firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the fire with three hose lines. The victims were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The fire was placed under control at 3:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.