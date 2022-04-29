Elsewhere Brooklyn kicks off summer season with line-up of unique shows

Elsewhere, a music venue in Brooklyn, has officially dropped its summer 2022 lineup, starting May 26.

“We’ve never planned a summer with so many events, across this many genres in one season,” Jake Rosenthal, co-founder of Elsewhere, said. “Our goal is to always deliver on our core mission and provide spaces for all to feel welcome and partake in the joy of radical music.”

This 5,000-square-foot rooftop venue will serve as a music venue, providing vibrant, upbeat live entertainment and a food and beverage menu. Elsewhere will host over 40 events throughout the summer. Artists will include OSSX, Soul Summit, Doss DJ Set, Billy Woods, Teklife and many more!

In its commitment to displaying talent across all mediums for independent artists, Elsewhere partners with different visual artists to create a unique aesthetic. This summer, digital artist Nina Muro has been selected. Her work will be showcased digitally and in-venue throughout the summer season.

“Since we opened the Rooftop in May 2018, the space has hosted some of our most memorable nights, ranging from a BBQ cookout with art collective Papi Juice to the live sunset streams hosted weekly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We love that this diverse space reflects the culture of our community and provides an added location to amplify artists,” said Rosenthal.

As the summer lineup has been released, music artist OSSX will kick off the event on May 26. Towards the end of summer, singer SOSUPERSAM, also known as Samantha Duenas, will finish off the summer series on Aug. 27.

For more information and to view the events calendar, visit www.elsewherebrooklyn.com.