Five people shot in the legs during Brooklyn street dispute: NYPD | amNewYork

Cops in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot five people in the legs and ankles during a dispute early Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the victims were shot while standing outside 917 Flushing Ave. in East Williamsburg at about 3:59 a.m. on March 13.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the five people were engaged in an apparent dispute at the location when the unidentified shooter opened fire.

It’s not clear, at this point, who was the intended target of the gun-slinger’s rage, or what sparked the dispute in the first place, cops said.

The five victims, police said, were a 23-year-old woman and four men, ages 24, 28, 36 and 49. Each of them wound up at local hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The incident was reported to the 90th Precinct. At this time, detectives have not yet obtained a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.