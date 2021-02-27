Four stabbed, one killed, in apparent robbery attempt at secret Brooklyn gambling den: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A quadruple stabbing during an apparent robbery attempt in Brooklyn left one man dead and another three injured Friday night.

At around 9:21 pm on Feb. 26, police responded to a 911 call of an assault near 57th Street and Seventh Avenue outside of what authorities say appeared to be an illegal gambling operation.

When officers arrived, they found three men on the ground, each with stab wounds, after they reportedly tried to rob the establishment.

Emergency Medical Services transported all three victims to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where the oldest victim — a 46-year-old man — was pronounced dead. The other men, ages 39 and 42, sustained non-life threatening injuries and were listed in stable condition early Saturday, according to authorities, who say they are looking for multiple suspects in connection to the bloodshed.

A fourth victim was treated at the scene for a minor puncture wound, police added.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

As of Feb. 21, when the most recent data is available , there had been 17 robberies and 24 felony assaults in Sunset Park’s 72nd Police Precinct throughout 2021 — compared to 30 robberies and 28 felony assaults throughout the same timeframe in 2020.

Borough-wide, both crime categories are also down on the year, with 693 felony assaults and 383 robberies between Jan. 1 and Feb. 21 — compared with 788 and 672, respectively, during the same timeframe in 2020.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect in the Bay Ridge robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at NYPDcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story first appeared on our sister site, The Brooklyn Paper.