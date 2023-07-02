Quantcast
Brooklyn

Four people critical, including three children, after early morning Brooklyn blaze

By Lloyd Mitchell
Photo Jul 02 2023, 10 10 19 AM
Firefighters work to knock down an all-hands fire in Midwood, Brooklyn Sunday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters rescued three children and their mother from an all-hands fire in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out just after 9:35 a.m. in the top floor apartment of 1347 East 17th St. in Midwood. Firefighters from Ladder Company 172 brought a child down via bucket after members were met by heavy smoke and fire conditions.

Fire Department personnel immediately began pre-hospital care on three children at the scene. They were then turned over to FDNY EMS, who rushed them to a local hospital, where all four victims are currently listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters work at the scene.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Units used two hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire, which was placed under control by 10:30 a.m.

The cause is under investigation by the FDNY fire marshal’s office.

Update (11:41 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect new information about the victims.

