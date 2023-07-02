Four people critical, including three children, after early morning Brooklyn blaze

Firefighters work to knock down an all-hands fire in Midwood, Brooklyn Sunday morning.

Firefighters rescued three children and their mother from an all-hands fire in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out just after 9:35 a.m. in the top floor apartment of 1347 East 17th St. in Midwood. Firefighters from Ladder Company 172 brought a child down via bucket after members were met by heavy smoke and fire conditions.

Fire Department personnel immediately began pre-hospital care on three children at the scene. They were then turned over to FDNY EMS, who rushed them to a local hospital, where all four victims are currently listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Units used two hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire, which was placed under control by 10:30 a.m.

The cause is under investigation by the FDNY fire marshal’s office.

Update (11:41 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect new information about the victims.