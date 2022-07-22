Industry City to kick off inaugural Art Saturday this weekend

Industry City has announced its inaugural Art Saturday. The event will include art tours, candle-making and kid flower-arranging workshops, Japanese pottery pop-ups and more interactive activities. All events will be on July 23.

Industry City is a 6 million-square-foot complex that consists of 16 buildings spanning 35 acres. The buildings hold a variety of different stores, galleries, restaurants and events. Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. have transformed Industry City with over $450 million in infrastructure improvements. A courtyard was also added as well as more event programming.

Their goal is to create a community of forward-thinking companies that support good-paying jobs for workers across various skill and experience levels.

The upcoming Art Saturday will be an all-day event that spans the entirety of Industry City. Some of the programming for the day will include gallery openings, live performances, workshops and pop-ups.

Here are some highlights to look forward to:

Self-Guided Art Tour by The Collision Project

Industry City will be covered in murals, sculptures, and installations created by New York-based and international artists. The Collision Project is focused on making art an experience, rather than just something to look at. The project will be running all year-round, and you can access the art map here.

Time to Shine: Interactive Art Installation by Zipeng Zhu

Zipeng Zhu, is a Brooklyn-based artist who focuses on interactive art that is dedicated to the LGBTIQ+ community. “Time to Shine” is a 3,500-card collection that encourages participants to celebrate their unique identity by reimagining the conventional name tag. The program is in collaboration with OutRight Action International, a non-profit organization for LGBTIQ+ people. When you take a name tag, you can donate using the QR code, and Industry City will match up to $3,500 in donations. This project will run until the end of July.

Japanese Pottery Pop-up

Industry City’s Japan Village is famous for its display of culture. The Japanese Pottery pop-up is no exception. The pop-up will include a wide range of one-of-a-kind pottery works created by Japanese female potters. You can support these artists by buying these handcrafted ceramics.

YUi Brooklyn Candle Pop-Up.

If you’re interested in the process that goes into making a candle, now’s the time to learn all about it. Hosted by Japanese candle manufacturer YUi Brooklyn in the Japan Village, a wide variety of hand-poured soy and beeswax candles will be on display. The candles will have their own unique shapes and smells, all inspired by traditional and modern Japanese culture. You can purchase your own candles to take home.

There will be many more programs to attend and explore.

Times vary for each different program, to learn more about specific events click here. It is free to go inside the buildings; vendor prices will vary. Industry City is located on the waterfront of Sunset Park, Brooklyn. 220 36th St.