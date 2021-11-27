Covered in blood: Man stabbed to death at Brooklyn apartment building

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

His blood was everywhere: On the doors, the sidewalk, even smeared across the windows of a Brooklyn apartment building’s lobby on Black Friday.

They were the last marks of a man who had been fatally stabbed in Bay Ridge and apparently collapsed in front of the location, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 2:51 p.m. on Nov. 26 at The Dorset building located at 303 99th St.

Officers from the 68th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call of a man bleeding at the location, found the victim in front of the location. Police said he was unconscious and unresponsive, and had been stabbed multiple times about his body.

The man’s blood covered much of The Dorset’s front entrance. Sources familiar with the investigation could not confirm the exact location of where the victim had been attacked, but detectives are reviewing security camera footage to piece together the answers.

Responding EMS units rushed the unconscious man to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police do not yet know the man’s identity.

Detectives are still working to obtain a description of the man’s attacker, as well as a possible motive for the homicide. The investigation remains on going, with no arrests made as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.