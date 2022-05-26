Police investigating death of man found shot at Brooklyn Chinese restaurant

Police are looking for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 4:01 p.m. on May 25, officers responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired outside of First Cook Chinese restaurant, located at 2305 Stillwell Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 22-year-old Rasard Deas, who had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.