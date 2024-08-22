Quantcast
Man shot to death in brazen Brooklyn attack: cops

Scene of Bronx shooting
FILE – Police at a crime scene
File photo/Dean Moses

Police are searching for a gunman who killed a man in a brazen afternoon shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to police sources, cops from the 81 Precinct rushed to Monroe Street and Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 21 after three shots rang out. Arriving, officers discovered a 54-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim — whose name has not yet been released pending proper family notification — was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While law enforcement says the motive for the slaying remains under investigation, the gunman was last seen wearing a ski mask and khaki pants before fleeing on foot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

