Man shot to death in brazen Brooklyn attack: cops

Police are searching for a gunman who killed a man in a brazen afternoon shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to police sources, cops from the 81 Precinct rushed to Monroe Street and Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 21 after three shots rang out. Arriving, officers discovered a 54-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim — whose name has not yet been released pending proper family notification — was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While law enforcement says the motive for the slaying remains under investigation, the gunman was last seen wearing a ski mask and khaki pants before fleeing on foot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.