National Geographic partners with local artist for Earth Day mural in Brooklyn

In honor of Earth Day, National Geographic partners with local artists from major cities to create murals inspired by photos from the National Geographic photography collection.

Unique murals will be displayed in Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco and New York City. Nat Geo will partner with NYC local artist Steffi Lynn. Lynn is a Brooklyn-based illustrator, designer and muralist. According to her website, Lynn’s work is filled with quirkiness, color and character. She is driven to take normal scenes and moments and make them playful, exciting and enticing, inspired by everyday things, reactions and feelings, and simple imagery from her imagination or nature.

The purpose of the NYC Earth Day mural is to celebrate the restorative power of nature through the theme of “The Amazon.” For her mural, Lynn draws inspiration from Frans Lanting’s photo of rainforest vegetation among others.

Along with the mural, Nat Geo plans to release new content exploring the Amazon. Content includes the April issue of National Geographic magazine and the Disney+ special, “Explorer: The Last Tepui,” following a remarkable expedition to the Guyanese tepui, a mystical “island in the clouds.”

This unique project continues Nat Geo’s longstanding legacy of inspiring people to care about the planet through visual storytelling that strengthens our collective connection to the natural world. Additionally, Nat Geo along with ABC7/WABC-TV New York, presents these large-scale works to life in communities that may have limited access to nature. NYC’s mural will be located at 573 Johnson Ave in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn.