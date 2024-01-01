New Year’s baby! Brooklyn couple welcomes first tot born at stroke of midnight

Rafael Abitbul holds his newborn son, the first baby born in 2024 at South Brooklyn Health.

What a bundle of joy for the new year!

A Brooklyn couple and their doctors welcomed the first baby born in the city’s health system in 2024 at the stroke of midnight Monday.

NYC Health + Hospitals announced that the youngster came into the world at South Brooklyn Health, formerly known as Coney Island Hospital. It was the fifth year in a row that the facility welcomed the city’s first child of the new year.

This year’s first bundle of joy is a yet-to-be-named boy who arrived at midnight on Jan. 1, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces and measuring 21 inches tall. The proud parents are Rafael Abitbul and his wife, name not disclosed, of Flatbush.

Making the occasion even more special, Abitbul was born at Coney Island Hospital 23 years ago and delivered by the same physician who welcomed his newborn son into the world Monday.

Baby Abitbul of 2024 is the first of thousands of babies born at NYC Health + Hospitals’ 11 medical centers across the five boroughs.