NYC SHOOTINGS: Man hit five times outside Brooklyn apartment complex; deli beef ends with bullet to head | amNewYork

Detectives in Brooklyn are investigation a pair of separate shootings late Friday night and early Saturday morning that left one man dead and another victim clinging to life.

The fatal shooting happened in Fort Greene at 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 23, when a 24-year-old man was fatally shot five times in the back outside the Whitman Houses public housing complex at 138 Cumberland Walk.

Officers from the 88th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, discovered the bullet-riddled victim unconscious and unresponsive upon arriving at the scene.

Responding EMS units brought the victim to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the investigation, police have not yet established a motive for the shooting, or a description of possible suspects.

The other shooting happened in Brownsville at about 11 p.m. on Jan. 22, when a 27-year-old man was shot in the head during an argument inside a deli at 635 Watkins St., near New Lots Avenue.

According to police sources, the victim got into a verbal beef with the shooter which escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun. That led to a physical struggle between the two men which ended when the gunman pulled the trigger, shooting the 27-year-old man in the head.

The shooter then ran out of the store in an unknown direction, police reported.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition with a life-threatening injury.

Cops described the gunman as a Black man with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a tan construction vest, tan boots and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.