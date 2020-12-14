Armed crook robs multiple EMS workers during fake 911 calls in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed multiple EMS workers during fake calls in Brooklyn.
Police say that at 11 p.m. on Dec. 7, EMS workers responded to a 911 call at 365 Sackman Street. Once inside, an unknown man approached the workers, pulled out a firearm and demanded their property.
The suspect then forcibly took medical supplies, a radio and a tablet before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
The suspect struck again on Dec. 12. At 2:30 a.m. that day, EMS workers responded to a 911 call at 330 Frost Street. Once inside, the suspect approached the workers and pulled out a firearm, demanding their property.
The crook took more medical supplies as well as two radios before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of either incident.
The NYPD released a photo and video taken from the second incident:
