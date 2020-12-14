Armed crook robs multiple EMS workers during fake 911 calls in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Quantcast
Armed crook robs multiple EMS workers during fake 911 calls in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

Armed crook robs multiple EMS workers during fake 911 calls in Brooklyn

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed multiple EMS workers during fake calls in Brooklyn.

Police say that at 11 p.m. on Dec. 7, EMS workers responded to a 911 call at 365 Sackman Street. Once inside, an unknown man approached the workers, pulled out a firearm and demanded their property.

The suspect then forcibly took medical supplies, a radio and a tablet before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect struck again on Dec. 12. At 2:30 a.m. that day, EMS workers responded to a 911 call at 330 Frost Street. Once inside, the suspect approached the workers and pulled out a firearm, demanding their property.

The crook took more medical supplies as well as two radios before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of either incident.

The NYPD released a photo and video taken from the second incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.

