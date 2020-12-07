FedEx driver shot and injured in Brooklyn after finishing delivery | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A driver for FedEx took a bullet in the back after finishing a delivery in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police reported.

Cops said the 44-year-old male victim is expected to recover from the injuries he sustained in the Dec. 7 shooting, which took place at about 11:15 a.m. along Dumont Avenue near Powell Street in Brownsville.

According to law enforcement sources, the driver had just finished making a delivery to the nearby Van Dyke Houses when the unidentified gunman approached and fired a shot at close range, striking the victim in the back.

The perpetrator took off in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting. Paramedics brought the driver to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Word of the FedEx driver’s shooting disturbed nearby residents.

“Oh my god, I can’t believe they’d shot an essential worker making an honest living. I hope he is okay,” said Beth Peters.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the case. Detectives are searching for the unknown gunman, described as a man wearing a bubble jacket, track pants and white sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell