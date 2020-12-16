Cops searching for shooter that left one man injured in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Just as snow began to fall in New York City, a man was injured during a shooting in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 3:51 p.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 583 Chester Street. Upon their arrival, cops found a 26-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

Several rounds were found within the apartment following the incident. The victim was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. At this time, the NYPD could not provide a description of the suspect or a motive behind the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.