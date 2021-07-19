NYC SHOOTINGS: Gang member slain in Queens drive-by, Brooklyn man murdered

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens detectives are looking for the suspects who killed a known gang member in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources said the 25-year-old victim was gunned down in front of a home on 137th Street between 32nd Avenue and Latimer Street in Flushing at about 7:23 p.m. on July 18.

According to police, the victim was hit at the location by an unidentified shooter who rolled up to the location inside a black Audi and opened fire. After hitting the victim in the head and arm, the suspect fled inside the Audi southbound along 137th Street.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found the wounded victim. EMS rushed him to nearby NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification, but sources familiar with the case said he was known to the NYPD as a local gang member.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Meanwhile, cops in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who put a fatal bullet into the back of a 30-year-old man on Sunday night.

Officers from the 88th Precinct found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back at the corner of Fulton Street and Irving Place in Clinton Hill at about 10:59 p.m. on July 18.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have not identified a possible motive for the deadly shooting, or a description of the suspect.

EMS rushed the victim to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.