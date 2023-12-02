Queens man shot dead at Brooklyn laundromat: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot a man dead inside a laundromat on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said Money Perkins, 37, of Craft Avenue in Queens was gunned down at the Munir Laundromat located at 4710 Clarendon Road in East Flatbush at about 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Officers from the 67th Precinct found Perkins shot multiple times about his body while responding to a 911 call at the location.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. Police have not yet identified a suspect in the case.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 67th Precinct reported 15 homicides year-to-date through Nov. 26, according to the most recent CompStat report, down from the 17 murders tallied at the same point in 2022. Shootings were also down 20%, from 40 such incidents last year to 32 this year.