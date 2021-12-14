Brooklyn man shot dead at Queens intersection, search for clues and suspects goes on

Police are looking for the unknown suspect who killed a Brooklyn man shot dead at a Queens street corner Monday night.
Tyrek Townsend, 37, of West 23rd Street in Coney Island took a fatal bullet to his torso at the corner of 113th Avenue and Linden Boulevard in Springfield Gardens at about 8:08 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Officers from the 113th Precinct found Townsend at the location while responding to a 911 call about the shooting.
As of Tuesday morning, police provided no additional details regarding the circumstances leading up to the murder, or a description of the killer.
EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.