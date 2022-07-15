The NYPD is investigating two separate stabbings in New York City that left two men critically injured on Friday.

At 9:57 a.m. on July 15, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at 510 Washington Avenue in Brooklyn. Upon their arrival, officers found an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen and the arm.

The incident took place nearby Brown Memorial Baptist Church at Washington Avenue and Gates Avenue. The church was holding the funeral for 16-year-old Nayshawn Campbell, who was killed near PS.246 in Brownsville in June.

Police say that the victim was involved in a dispute prior to the stabbing. He was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, on the Upper East Side, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at Chase Bank, located at 244 East 86th Street, at 9:05 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers found a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck at the bank.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the victim, who works as a security guard, had gotten into a verbal dispute with the suspect, a man who is believed to be a customer at the bank, prior to the stabbing. The suspect, described as a man in his 20s and wearing a white shirt, fled the scene westbound on 86th Street. The victim was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests were made in either incident. The investigations are ongoing.