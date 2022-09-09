A teen was injured on Friday afternoon after he was shot near a high school in Brooklyn.

According to police, officers from the 60th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a 16-year-old shot near Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Coney Island. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, who had been shot in the abdomen.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.

The victim was shot near Lincoln High School, though police could not immediately confirm if the victim was a student at the school. At this time, it is not clear what led to the shooting, nor could they provide a description of a possible suspect.

Bus service on the B1 line towards Bay Ridge has reportedly been suspended at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.