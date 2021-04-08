amNY Weekender: 8 things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, April 9

Go to Coney Island: The wait is over! Coney Island’s Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and Luna Park are both reopening this Friday for the first time since 2019 … it’s been a minute! Guests are invited back to the attractions at limited capacity. The annual Egg Cream Christening at the Coney Island Cyclone will also take place this Friday at 11 a.m. Coney Island guests can also check out six new attractions for children at Luna Park: Circus Candy, Fire Patrol, Rainbowheel, AeroMax, Grand Prix and Mini Mouse. Coney Island, Brooklyn. Check online at Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel for more information and reservations.

Hurricane Maria Memorial: Honor the victims of Hurricane Maria and show your support for the Puerto Rican community by visiting the new memorial in Battery Park City titled “My Cry Into the World.” The piece is a beautiful, colorful glass spiral designed by Puerto Rico-based architect Segundo Cardona and artist Antonio Martorell. Visitors are invited to sit inside the memorial for moments of reflection. Chambers St. Overlook (near Chambers St. and North End Ave.) Free.

Dinner and a Show at Casa Del Toro: Add some spice to your date night this weekend at the Oaxacan-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar, Casa Del Toro. While you indulge in authentic yet imaginative Mexican cuisine, you’ll be treated to a live performance by New York City-based aerialist Eliana Wenick, known for her mesmerizing movements. Wenick will perform three live sets starting at 7:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. 626B 10th Ave. Reservations encouraged (walk-ins allowed).

Saturday, April 10

Online Coding Classes for Kids: Penguin Coding School is excited to offer their award-winning coding classes, for free, from April 10 through April 23. The 60 to 90-minute classes will be offered for students, ages six through 18, in different categories based on their age including, Scratch, Minecraft, Web Design, Game Development, Python and Java. Virtual. Check online for times based on the student’s age and class choice. Reservations required. Free.

Everyday Magic: Artist/Gnostic Impulses: For an unusual and imaginative Saturday, head to The National Arts Club and check out the Everyday Magic: Artistic/Gnostic Impulses exhibit! The group exhibition explores “art as ritual” and how artists use ritual as a catalyst for social change. The magical exhibit also emphasizes spiritual fluidity, individual growth and explores the inherent power generated with every artistic creation. The National Arts Club (15 Gramercy Park South). Exhibition on view through April 27. Reservations required (book your visit using this form). Free.

The Underground Cabaret: Head to DeKalb Stage for the kickoff weekend of the Underground Cabaret, a Circus and Burlesque Speakeasy Spectacular featuring a revolving roster of live aerialists, burlesque legends, variety performers and a three-course dinner from Medittanean restaurant, Miznon. Dust off your finest frocks and sharpest suits for a special night you won’t forget! Dekalb Stage (445 Albee Square West), Brooklyn. Thursdays and Saturdays through May 31, 7:30 or 7:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $135 per person (covers dinner and the show). Reservations encouraged (walk-ins allowed).

Sunday, April 11

Virtual Spring Sunday with Rockefeller Center: Have a blast with the whole family during Rockefeller Center’s Spring Sunday event! Adults and kids can enjoy a full day of free music, live performances, art workshops, puppet shows, crafts and more. Some highlighted events include SoulClapMusic’s Unicorn Disco for Tots, Robot Building Class with The Brooklyn Robot Foundry and Spring Flower Box Making with Genevieve Gaignard. Just make sure to register for your favorite events so that you don’t miss out! Virtual. Various times beginning at 10 a.m. Signup Required. Free.

Spring Blooms in Central Park: Visit Central Park this Sunday for a picture-perfect day! Scout out the park’s most beautiful flowers with the Central Park Conservancy’s spring bloom map and guide. Guests can admire stunning spring flowers including, Daffodils, Wisteria, Azaleas and more! Share pictures of the blooms you find on social media using the hashtag #CentralParkBloomWatch. Refer to “Bloom & Tree Guide” for locations. Free.