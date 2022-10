Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling out of a window in Brooklyn on Sunday, police reported.

The toddler appeared to have fallen out of a second-story window on West End Avenue in Sheepshead Bay when police responded a little after 1 pm. He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

It’s unclear how the boy fell out of the window, but police say criminality is not suspected at this time.