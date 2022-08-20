Triple stabbing in Brooklyn leaves man dead, two others injured

Detectives are investigating a triple stabbing in Brooklyn early on Saturday morning that left one man dead and two others seriously injured.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victims were apparently robbed by two suspects who subsequently stabbed them after stealing their belongings.

Police said the attack happened at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 20 near the corner of 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police sources said, it’s believed the three victims were hanging out together at the location when the two unidentified suspects approached them. It’s believed that the pair of perpetrators robbed all three men, then turned their knives on them before fleeing on an e-scooter in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 72nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a person stabbed, found three victims at the location.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, had been stabbed multiple times about the chest, and once in the shoulder. EMS rushed him to Maimonides Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Responding officers also found two other wounded victims at the scene: a 26-year-old man stabbed in the face, and a 33-year-old man stabbed in the torso. Both men were taken to Maimonides Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police sources described both suspects as men. One of the perpetrators wore a black shirt, hat and blue jeans, while the other wore a white shirt.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.