Violent robbers beat men, hurl anti-gay statements at them during Brooklyn attack

Hate crimes detectives are now investigating a Brooklyn robbery in which two violent crooks assaulted men at a bodega and hurled anti-gay slurs at them.

The NYPD released on Sunday morning a security camera images of the two suspects involved in the Sept. 4 incident, which occurred at 2:10 a.m. inside the store at 1559 Broadway in Bushwick.

Law enforcement sources said the two crooks confronted the two male victims, ages 36 and 28, as they attempted to buy food at the location.

The confrontation led to a dispute that culminated in violence, cops said, when the suspects struck the victims with a glass bottle and a screwdriver. During the attack, police noted, the perpetrators shouted anti-gay statements toward the victims.

Amid the beatdown, authorities said, the suspects removed the victim’s iPhone and cash. They then took off from the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 83rd Precinct. EMS rushed the 36-year-old man to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of a puncture wound to his chin and a lip laceration. Paramedics brought the 28-year-old man to Kings County Hospital for treatment of lacerations to his right hand and shoulder.

The case was presented to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for further investigation. They need the public’s help in finding the two attackers.

Police described one suspect as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build with a beard, who was seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red t-shirt, red-and-white pants, and red sneakers. His accomplice was described as a man with a dark complexion, a heavy build and black hair in dreadlocks who wore a black t-shirt, black shorts and black-and-white sandals.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.