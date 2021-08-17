Woman knifes man in back on board Q train in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for the purple-haired perpetrator who knifed a 27-year-old man on board the Q train in Brooklyn over the weekend.

On Monday, the NYPD released images of the female suspect responsible for the attack, which occurred at 11:25 p.m. on Aug. 15 on board a Coney Island-bound Q train approaching the Avenue U station in Sheepshead Bay.

According to law enforcement sources, the assailant approached the victim, displayed a knife and plunged it multiple times into the man’s torso, back and victim.

Police sources said the attack stemmed from an earlier dispute; detectives are also investigating a possible link to gang-related activity.

Following the brazen assault, police reported, the attacker departed the Q train at the Avenue U stop, then exited the station to parts unknown.

Officers from the 61st Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau 34 responded to the incident. EMS took the injured man to Coney Island Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after suffering multiple puncture wounds.

As shown on camera, the young woman behind the attack had purple hair and wore a white t-shirt, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers while carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.