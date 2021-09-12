Young man gunned down in front of Brooklyn apartment house

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A twenty-something man was shot to death in front of a Brooklyn apartment house in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 in front of the residence at 354 East 54th St., near Snyder Avenue, in East Flatbush.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a bullet wound to his torso. It’s not clear, at this point in the ongoing investigation, what led up to the shooting.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Detectives have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the murder, or the shooter’s description. No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.