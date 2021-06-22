NYC SHOOTINGS: Two men murdered in Brooklyn and Staten Island

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were slain in separate acts of gun violence across Brooklyn and Staten Island early Tuesday morning, police reported.

Officers from the 67th Precinct found a 30-year-old man shot in the head at a home on Avenue D off New York Avenue in Flatbush at about 12:51 a.m. on June 22.

Responding EMS units pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Based on a preliminary investigation, law enforcement sources said, police determined that the victim had been approached moments earlier by two unknown men who displayed firearms. It’s not clear, at this point, if the victim had been involved in a dispute with the men previously, sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. A source familiar with the case said detectives have received little cooperation, thus far, from individuals at the scene who may have information about the shooting.

Nearly two hours later, a 23-year-old man was gunned down inside a home on Stanley Avenue between Pine and Jersey Streets in the New Brighton section of Staten Island.

Officers from the 120th Precinct found the victim shot in the face while responding to a 911 call at the location at about 2:39 a.m. on June 22.

EMS units also pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources did not make available any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the perpetrator involved.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.