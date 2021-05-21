73-year-old woman dies of injuries after being hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 73-year-old woman died of her injuries after she was hit by a car while in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Police say that at 10:11 p.m. on May 20, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck near 1407 Albany Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found the victim lying in the roadway with trauma to her head and body.

An investigation found that the victim was walking in the road on Albany Avenue when struck by a blue 1999 BMW 328i, operated by a 69-year-old man, who was driving on the road. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.