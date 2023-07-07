Cops looking for suspect who has been snatching phones from women at Manhattan subway stations: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for this man who has allegedly snatched cellphones from women inside subway stations in Manhattan over the past month

The police are looking for a man who has been snatching cellphones from women at subway stations in Manhattan.

The thief, according to cops, has allegedly ripped phones out of the hands of three women in stations across Manhattan in recent weeks and remains at large. The victims were in their 20s and 30s.

The first incident took place on Monday, June 12 when the suspect allegedly approached a 34-year-old woman inside the 14th Street-Union Square subway station at around 12:55 p.m. before snatching the cellphone from her hands and fleeing.

Two weeks later, on Monday, June 25, the suspect allegedly targeted a 25-year-old female at around 12:30 p.m. inside the 47-50 Street-Rockefeller Center subway station, before ripping the victim’s cellphone out of her hands and leaving the scene.

The suspect, one week later, approached a 35-year-old woman at the 42nd Street subway station at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The suspect allegedly took the phone out of the woman’s hands and fled, police said.

None of the women were injured during the incidents.

Police have released video footage and a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).