Hamilton Heights home invaders rob 90-year-old man at gunpoint: cops

Cops need the public’s help in tracking down two men who robbed a 90-year-old man while invading his Hamilton Heights apartment at gunpoint on Saturday.
Police said the home invasion happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Nov. 6 in the vicinity of West 145th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.
According to law enforcement sources, the 90-year-old man heard the suspects knock on the front door to his apartment and answered it.
Upon opening the door, cops said, one of the robbers pointed a firearm at the man and demanded his money and cellphone.
Police said the other perpetrator stayed at the front of the apartment, acting as a lookout, while the victim provided the armed suspect with his cellphone and $270 in cash.
The crooks then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The incident was reported to the 30th Precinct; the man was not injured.
Cops described the armed suspect as a man with a medium complexion who wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.
His accomplice, police reported, was also described as a man with a medium complexion who wore a red hooded jacket, gray pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.