Jumper pulled from East River by Manhattan Bridge: cops

A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said.

According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the Fire Department’s Marine Division discovered a man in his 50s dressed in all black floating in the water near the Manhattan Bridge. This was after an erratic individual had been reported on the Brooklyn Bridge several minutes earlier causing a disturbance and attempting to jump.

First responders retrieved the individual and rushed him to the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the confines of the 80th Precinct where EMS awaited to transport the person to a local medical facility. The man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.