Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
New YorkPolice & Fire

LIVE UPDATES: Day 8 of George Floyd protests in NYC starts with Queens march, Brooklyn memorial

Robert Pozarycki
7 mins ago
Thousands gathered at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn on June 4, 2020 for a public memorial service to George Floyd. (Photo by Rose Adams)

The eighth day of protests across New York City over the police-involved murder of Minneapolis’ George Floyd has begun.

At this hour, a memorial service for Floyd is underway in Brooklyn, with members of his family and various public officials and civil rights leaders in attendance.

In Queens, protesters supporting an end to racial injustice and police brutality have gathered at Cunningham Park for the start of a march to Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

Demonstrators are rallying for policing reforms proposed by the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus in the wake of Floyd’s death.

There’s also a rally scheduled for this afternoon at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn.

Stay tuned to amNY.com for updates all day. 

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.