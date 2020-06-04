LIVE UPDATES: Day 8 of George Floyd protests in NYC starts with Queens march, Brooklyn memorial

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The eighth day of protests across New York City over the police-involved murder of Minneapolis’ George Floyd has begun.

At this hour, a memorial service for Floyd is underway in Brooklyn, with members of his family and various public officials and civil rights leaders in attendance.

Thousands at Cadman Plaza for George Floyd’s memorial chanting “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, is here pic.twitter.com/5tKDMtTD4I — Rose Adams (@rose_n_adams) June 4, 2020

In Queens, protesters supporting an end to racial injustice and police brutality have gathered at Cunningham Park for the start of a march to Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

Demonstrators are rallying for policing reforms proposed by the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus in the wake of Floyd’s death.

There’s also a rally scheduled for this afternoon at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn.

Stay tuned to amNY.com for updates all day.