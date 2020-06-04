Mayor de Blasio calls Wednesday night protests ‘overwhelmingly peaceful’ despite NYPD actions captured on social media

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio called Wednesday night protests against police brutality “overwhelmingly peaceful,” stating that he had not seen any evidence of NYPD misconduct despite countless videos plastered across social media of officers hitting peaceful protesters with batons, confiscating bicycles and aggressively dispersing crowds with no warning to enforce the night’s 8 p.m. curfew.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the five boroughs on Wednesday for the seventh day of protests sparked by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died while in police custody on May 25. The week’s worth of protests are remained generally peaceful during the day but have ended in arrests, fires, looting, pepper spray at night.

To prevent looting and vandalism, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered an 11 p.m. curfew in New York City on Sunday that went into effect on Monday, June 1. Protesters across stood their ground in protesting the curfew on Monday and despite the curfew and an additional 4,000 police officers on city streets, looting, fires and vandalism still occurred.

On June 2, Mayor de Blasio bumped up curfew to 8 p.m and again demonstrators across the five boroughs continued to protests long after the curfew until officers either abruptly put an end to protests with arrests, pepper spray, and violent charges or gave orders to go home.

“We will not sit here and be idle and let America be run by hate,” an organizer says as the crowd is stopped outside the Alpine. Followed by chants of “I can’t breathe” pic.twitter.com/XT0FxXhuF7 — Meaghan McGoldrick (@megmcgold) June 3, 2020

Wednesday followed the same pattern. Police abruptly stopped a peaceful protest at Gracie Mansion where at least 60 protesters were arrested, over 100 officers charged at peaceful protesters in Midtown Manhattan. On Cadman Plaza West in Brooklyn, hoards of officers in riot gear charged into a crowd of peaceful protesters after a standoff at Clark Street.

Here is early on in the scuffle when cops drag a female protester and pin her to the ground. Things escalated from there. pic.twitter.com/9IC65t3rxf — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 4, 2020

“If there is anything that needs to be reviewed it will be. If there is anything that needs to be investigated it will be, ” said de Blasio during a press conference which he began by speaking about the “unacceptable” attacks on three officers in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

De Blasio warned New Yorkers to heed NYPD officers’ instructions when protesting, especially after curfew, claiming that that so far officers have taken a “very open” and “flexible” approach in respecting protesters over the last week. “It’s not an unfair action to say that in the context of crisis, in the context of curfew there is a point where enough is enough,” said de Blasio

The mayor then blamed scuffles and last nights roughly 180 arrests on “a very few who aim to do violence,” attack police officers and destroy property.”Whether it’s just pure vandals like we saw on Sunday and Monday night, or whether it is those who, again, based on an ideology that I can’t even follow or understand, simply want to create conflict,” said de Blasio.

Multiple reporters asked de Blasio to clarify the NYPD’s protocol for stopping protests.

“There is a lot of complexity here,” said de Blasio. “If the NYPD at any given point thinks that something is about to get more problematic and undermine peace and undermine order and create violence, they will draw a line.”