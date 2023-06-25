Teen shot and killed outside Lower East Side smoke shop: Cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A teenager was shot and killed outside a Lower East Side smoke shop early Sunday morning, according to police.

Cops responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 210 Rivington Street, near Pitt Street, within the confines of the 7th Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released pending family notification, was rushed to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Monday morning, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Shootings continue to trend downward citywide, according to Police Department data. In the 7th Precinct, where this morning’s fatal shooting occurred, there were just three reported shootings as of June 18, when the most recent data is available — down 25% from four during the same time last year. Citywide, shootings are also down 25% — with 436 reported shootings so far this year, down from 581 in 2022.