Cops on Lower East Side seek suspect who stabbed man during dispute | amNewYork

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the assailant who stuck a blade in a man’s hand during an argument on the Lower East Side earlier this month.

Police released on Nov. 17 security camera images of the suspect sought for the Nov. 5 stabbing, which occurred at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Rainbow store at 110 Delancey St., near Essex Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator got into a heated verbal dispute with the 21-year-old male victim for reasons that were not disclosed. That led to a physical confrontation in which the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the hand, causing a small laceration.

Following the attack, cops said, the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 7th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS units brought the victim to Mount Sinai/Beth Israel Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.