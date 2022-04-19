Alleged Pennsylvania child rapist now a fugitive in Manhattan after assaulting cops during arrest attempt

Police in Manhattan are hunting for an alleged child rapist from Pennsylvania who escaped from police custody and attacked two officers attempting to arrest him Tuesday morning.

Members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest Isaiah Metz (a.k.a. Decklyn McBride) at about 4:15 a.m. on April 19 after tracking his location to the Antonio Oliveri Drop-In Homeless Shelter, at 257 West 30th St. in Chelsea.

Law enforcement sources said Metz has been on the run after being charged in York County, PA on March 30 with more than 100 felony counts, including raping minors under 13 years of age, indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault and possession of child pornography.

According to CBS News, Metz allegedly raped two four-year-old twin girls in the town of Goldsboro, PA — located about 10 miles south of the state capital of Harrisburg — and had been out on parole following a conviction of assaulting a police officer.

As two Regional Fugitive Task Force worked to apprehend Metz in Chelsea on Tuesday morning, authorities said, the suspect resisted his efforts, then punched both officers in the head multiple times. He also bit one of the officers in the arm.

Following the attack, Metz fled the shelter in an unknown direction.

EMS rushed both injured officers to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Metz, 22, has been previously linked in NYPD files to have resided on Broome Street in SoHo. Police said he has a dark complexion and red hair, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing black/red pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding Metz’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.