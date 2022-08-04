Museum of the Moving Image to host new LAIKA exhibit this fall

The Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) will have an extra special exhibit for those who are interested in animated films and their process. In partnership with an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA-winning animation studio the MoMI will present LAIKA: Life in Stop Motion.

Of course the animation studio the museum will be working with will be LAIKA, creators of hit films like “Coraline,” “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Corpse Bride” and many more. President and CEO Travis Knight is dedicated to having LAIKA constantly innovating its 3D animation skills to provide audiences with mind-blowing, hand-crafted practical effects.

“LAIKA has created unforgettable characters and stories using stop-motion animation, with hand-crafted techniques that date from the emergence of cinema,” said Barbara Miller, MoMI’s Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs. “At the same time, they have done more than any other studio to bring this art form into the digital age. They are perfect partners for this exhibit, which invites visitors of all ages to appreciate the painstaking work of stop-motion animation, and experiment with making their own short films.”

The exhibit will include puppets, sets and video clips from the 5 films that got LAIKA started in its stop-motion journey. Films include “Coraline,” “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls” and “Missing Link.” LAIKA is known for not only reviving stop-motion techniques but perfecting them. They merge the technique with the latest technology to create immersive and visually stunning films. The studio is currently working on its 6th film, “Wildwood” which is slated for a spring 2023 release date.

Visitors will be able to use 2-D LAIKA character figures and environments to create their own animations using the technology that the MoMI will offer. These short stop-motion animations would be perfect for everyone’s social media feed.

“LAIKA has established a unique identity in the world of cinema with its original and timeless stories amid advancing stop-motion animation with technological innovations,” said David Burke, Chief Marketing Officer and SVP Operations: LAIKA, LLC. “We share with MoMI a love of cinema and are delighted that the ‘hands on’ element of our exhibit allows fans to enjoy and embrace LAIKA’s singular way of filmmaking.”

The exhibit will open Sept. 1 and will be open for viewing all the way into 2023, closing on Aug. 27, 2013. Face masks will be required during screenings and are recommended to wear while in other areas of the building. Tickets for the museum are free for MoMI members but cost $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and students and $9 for youths. To buy tickets online click here.