The suspect police say hurled anti-gay comments at and assaulted a woman while jogging in Hudson River Park last week.

Cops on Sunday released new security camera photos of the suspect they say hurled anti-LGBTQ remarks before striking a female jogger inside Hudson River Park last week.

The 52-year-old woman was running in front of 353 West Street at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 when, police say, she was approached by the unknown assailant. The perp then allegedly punched her in the face, causing her to fall.

The victim suffered minor lacerations to her face, right knee and left hand, cops said.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, headed northbound on West Street. He is described by police as a man with light complexion, approximately 30 years old, 6’2″ in height and close to 210 pounds. Cops say he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and gray sneakers.

The incident is being investigated as both an aggravated assault and a hate crime.