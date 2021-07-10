Five sought for attacking food truck worker near Washington Square Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police need the public’s help in finding a group of five assailants who attacked a food truck worker near Washington Square Park last month.

The NYPD released images on Friday night of the individuals sought for the June 27 attack, which occurred at about 10:22 p.m. near the corner of 5th Avenue and Washington Square North in Greenwich Village.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspects got into a verbal dispute with the 65-year-old man working at his food truck over the price of the food he sold. Things escalated further, authorities said, when one of the attackers attempted to replace the American flag on his food truck with a Pride flag.

Seconds later, police reported, the five perpetrators began shoving the food truck worker and punched him about the face. They also hurtled bottles at him before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 6th Precinct responded to the attack. Paramedics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of facial injuries and a head laceration.

Police did not provide specific details describing the five people involved. They are shown in the collage below.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.