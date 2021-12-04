Suspect behind subway stabbing in Greenwich Village still at large, cops say

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The male suspect who knifed a fellow commuter during a dispute at a Greenwich Village train station last month remains on the lam, police reported.

The NYPD released images Saturday morning of the suspect behind the Nov. 20 attack, which occurred at about 4:59 p.m. at the West 4th Street subway station.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator engaged the 22-year-old male victim in a dispute as they both rode a Brooklyn-bound A train as it neared the West 4th Street stop.

After they disembarked the train, cops said, the attacker pulled out a cutting instrument and stabbed the 22-year-old man in the head. He then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 6th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2 responded to the assault. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

As shown in the images that police released, the suspect wore a light green baseball cap, a dark-colored sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.