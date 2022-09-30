Bank of America Winter Village skating back into Bryant Park at the end of October

Starting on Oct. 28 at noon, Winter Village by Bank of America is skating back into Bryant Park for the chilly festive season. Featuring a massive ice skating rink, specialty holiday shops and cozy food and drink— this event is a winter wonderland can’t-miss.

Winter Village’s star of the show is its 17,000-square feet ice rink with free admission. Tickets for rental skates can be reserved on bryantpark.org and start at $15. Other rentable equipment includes aids, helmets, socks and skate sharpening. Skate lessons that cater to all skill levels will also be available at the rink, exact dates will be revealed throughout the season.

The Holiday Shops are made up of over 170 offerings and vendors and will be open until Jan. 2. Situated in unique “jewel-box” kiosks, shops from A-Z will be selling handmade items, international gifts, exclusive holiday crafts and more. The shops will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will also be open during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Bank of America is highlighting small businesses in the Holiday Shops through their Small Business Spotlight program. Four local NYC businesses owned by minorities will have the opportunity to display their products at a no-cost to them booth. One business spotlighted last year, handcrafted pottery shop Kalsang Pottery will be a full-time vendor this year.

The Lodge is conveniently next to the ice rink, offering a place to warm up chilly bones and engage in holiday feasting. Specialty cocktails will also be available to sip and enjoy. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with longer hours on some weekends and holidays.

Winter Village is also making sure that all its offerings are wheelchair accessible. Motorized and manual wheelchairs are allowed on the ice. Accessible park entrances are located on 40th and 42nd Streets, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Some shops have a step to get inside or a steep grade, call 929-418-2065 for a staff member to bring a portable ramp.

Further vendors, dining options and other experiences will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks. The event will be at the park until March 5, 2023. Bryant Park will be updating its website and social media, @bryantparknyc with information as the event beginning looms closer.