Bronx man cuffed for attacking woman in Harlem rape attempt

A Bronx man was arrested for allegedly violently trying to rape a woman in Harlem.

Rasheen Davis, 39, of East 189th Street, was arrested at his home on March 23 and taken in without incident. He was charged with attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse.

Police say that at 11:30 p.m. on March 18, the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was on West 123 Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard when Davis allegedly approached her from behind and punched her in the head. The victim fell to the ground, and Davis allegedly began to kick the victim repeatedly throughout her head and body.

Davis then allegedly dragged the victim between two parked cars, undressed her and tried to rape her before fleeing the scene to parts unknown. The victim sustained severe head trauma and was rushed by paramedics to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition.