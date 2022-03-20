A woman clings to life as detectives continue searching for the brute who violently attacked her during an attempted Harlem rape late on Friday night.

The NYPD released video footage Sunday morning of the suspect wanted for the attempted murder, which took place at 11:30 p.m. on March 18 along West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Law enforcement sources said the sadistic suspect punched the 43-year-old woman in the head from behind, knocking her to the sidewalk. He then repeatedly kicked and stomped the victim about her head and body, causing severe head trauma.

The heinous attack took a more disturbing turn, cops said, when the brute dragged the victim between two parked cars, stripped her down and attempted to rape her.

Sources familiar with the case said the deviant ejaculated on the victim during the attack, but eventually stopped after people began approaching them. He took off in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direct.

Officers from the 28th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital in critical condition; she has yet to regain consciousness, a source familiar with the case said.

Police described the violent attacker as a man in his 40s with a dark complexion and a stocky build, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark green baseball cap, a black face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with colorful designs and red lettering on the front, black pants and black shoes.

He’s also shown, at one point in the security video, putting on blue rubber gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted murder or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.